5 teams who are already regretting their 2023 NFL Draft picks
Despite being just at the quarter point of the NFL season, many teams probably wish they had a time machine to go back to April. Here are the teams with the most regret.
By Nick Villano
2. Las Vegas Raiders, Tyree Wilson, Round 1, Pick 7
Who they missed: Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson
The Las Vegas Raiders have been terrible at the NFL Draft. Call a spade a spade. They can't pick players no matter who the regime is made of. They had the infamous three first-rounders in 2019. Clelin Ferrell is in Buffalo, Johnathan Abram is in New Orleans, and this is probably the last year Josh Jacobs is in black and silver after an offseason-long contract dispute. Alex Leatherwood is playing elsewhere just two years after he was the 17th-overall pick. Both Damon Arnette and Henry Ruggs III are no longer with the team, both dealing with serious legal trouble less than three years after they joined the team.
The Raiders need a win with a young player desperately. It's a team hanging onto the relevancy they once enjoyed by a thread. Raider Nation is a lot less scary with the Las Vegas strip in the background. This team hasn't been a true winner in years. They hoped to add a big pass rusher next to Maxx Crosby. That's why they took Tyree Wilson.
Wilson has all the tools to excel in the NFL. He stands 6-foot-6 and has hands as quick as lightning. At least, that was the case at Texas Tech. In the NFL, he looks a tick slow coming off the ball. Many could blame offseason foot surgery. It's possible he isn't 100 percent, but one player who is playing at this level is Jalen Carter. Of course, with the legal issues former first-round picks have had in Las Vegas, it's not a huge surprise the Raiders went a different direction at the time.
Still, the Raiders have to be dealing with some buyer's remorse on Wilson. He hasn't looked explosive, and those movements that made him a star with the Red Raiders haven't translated to his silver and black component. There's still time, obviously, but others are wildly outplaying Wilson.