5 teams who are already regretting their 2023 NFL Draft picks
Despite being just at the quarter point of the NFL season, many teams probably wish they had a time machine to go back to April. Here are the teams with the most regret.
By Nick Villano
3. Pittsburgh Steelers - Broderick Jones, Round 1, Pick 14
Who they missed: Christian Gonzalez, Anton Harrison
This one really hurts because it looked like a good pick at the time. The scouting report was all positives for Broderick Jones coming off a success college career at the University of Georgia. The offensive tackle looked versatile, and many expected him to hit another gear in the NFL. That still might happen, but he wasn't able to win a job out of camp. He actually lost it to Dan Moore Jr., who many Steelers fans wanted to send to the moon last season.
Moore Jr. got hurt in Week 4, and Jones was inserted into the lineup. He was ... not good. The entire Steelers team no-showed their game against the Houston Texans, but Jones especially looked overmatched. He was beaten multiple times in pass protection, and he put Kenny Pickett in danger like Ralph on the school bus.
The Steelers had a chance to take Christian Gonzalez. He would have flipped this secondary around, a position of serious need in Pittsburgh. Right now, they are relying on the services of veteran Patrick Peterson to help stop big passing plays. They did get Joey Porter Jr. in the second round (thanks to that insane Chase Claypool trade), but he hasn't been able to earn starts. Gonzalez would be an immense upgrade.
If we just look at the same position, the next offensive tackle taken was Anton Harrison. The Jaguars tackle has shown flashes of greatness in just a few starts. Meanwhile, the Steelers are curious if they were fed a can of beans in the draft process.