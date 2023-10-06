5 teams who are already regretting their 2023 NFL Draft picks
Despite being just at the quarter point of the NFL season, many teams probably wish they had a time machine to go back to April. Here are the teams with the most regret.
By Nick Villano
5. Buffalo Bills, Dalton Kincaid, Round 1, Pick 26
Who they missed: Sam LaPorta
When taking a tight end in the first round of a draft with a ton of tight ends, the team needs to know they are getting the best of the bunch. It seems like the Buffalo Bills missed on that, with the Detroit Lions coming out with Sam LaPorta, who's been amazing so far this season. Meanwhile, through four games, Dalton Kincaid has less than 100 yards total. Meanwhile, LaPorta has 242 yards.
To be fair to Kincaid, it's not really his fault he hasn't produced yet. The Buffalo Bills are hitting on all cylinders, and they don't really need Kincaid. He has beaten Dawson Knox as the top tight end on the team, but the Bills have mostly used him in hitches and screens. His athleticism and ability to break big plays at Utah was what drove him to the first round. The Bills have Stefon Diggs to do all that.
This doesn't look close to a bust yet, but the Bills probably wish they could add Sam LaPorta to the offense. He looks great in his early career. The Lions got themselves a gem in the second round.
Kincaid might have one big game that sets him off for the next few months. Tight ends tend to take some time to establish themselves in the NFL. Kincaid is still the second-best one in the class today. For all the hype this class had, it's not living up to that hype. Of the nine tight ends taken in the first three rounds, six have ten yards or less this season. Kincaid is better than that, but he's still far from the best.