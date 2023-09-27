5 Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Although the Minnesota Vikings are still seeking that elusive Lombardi Trophy, this franchise has given the league some great teams and tremendous players.
Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 4. S Joey Browner
The early years of his NFL career weren’t exactly the best of times for the franchise that drafted him. Former USC defensive back Joey Browner was the 19th overall pick in the fabled 1983 NFL Draft. To date, the 28 selections in the first round that year have seen a total of seven players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The 10-year NFL veteran doesn’t appear to be on Canton’s radar, at least at the moment. However, he was quite the playmaker for a team that had its issues winning during the early stages of his career. In his first four years with the franchise, the team combined for a dismal 27-37 record. The Vikings finally made the playoffs in his fifth NFL season, the start of three straight postseason appearances for Jerry Burns’ squad.
All told, Browner spent his first nine campaigns with the Purple Gang and during that span, totaled 37 interceptions, three returned for scores, was credited with 17 fumble recoveries and racked up 9.5 sacks.
During the 1988 playoffs, he picked off three passes in the split with the Rams (2) and 49ers (1). From 1985-90, Browner was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors three times. He spent 1992 with the Buccaneers, playing in only seven contests.