5 Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Although the Minnesota Vikings are still seeking that elusive Lombardi Trophy, this franchise has given the league some great teams and tremendous players.
Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 3. DT Kevin Williams
It was 20 years that confusion reigned in the early stages of the 2003 NFL Draft (via Kevin Seifert of ESPN). When it was all said and done, the talented Oklahoma State defender wound up with the Purple Gang.
“Ultimately, Red got what he wanted,” said a member of the Vikings’ organization (via Seifert). “He got Kevin Williams at a cheaper price, but we all got embarrassed.”
Regardless of how it happened, the 6-foot-5, 311-pound performer and the ninth overall pick that year gave Minnesota 11 tremendous seasons before ending his pro football career with the Seahawks (2014) and Saints (2015), respectively. In his first eight campaigns, Williams was named to six Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro accolades five times. He is also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
The star defensive lineman missed only five games in 11 years with the Vikings, making 171 starts. His 13-year NFL resume includes 63.0 sacks, five interceptions (2 returned for TDs), 13 fumble recoveries, and two taken back for scores. There were 10 forced fumbles while Williams knocked down a combined 73 passes.
Will Williams get any support in his fourth year of eligibility? The resume is indeed impressive, but will that be enough to get any consideration for the Class of 2024?