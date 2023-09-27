5 Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Although the Minnesota Vikings are still seeking that elusive Lombardi Trophy, this franchise has given the league some great teams and tremendous players.
Vikings that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 2. RB Chuck Foreman
There was that signature spin move. Former University of Miami running back Chuck Foreman was the 12th overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft, and he wasted little time making a big impression. In a dozen games, he racked up 1,163 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. The former Hurricanes’ standout was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, earned a Pro Bowl invitation and the Vikings reached Super Bowl VIII.
Over the next three seasons, Foreman put up imposing numbers. Minnesota was a playoff team in each of those years and went to two more Super Bowls (IX and XI). The versatile performer ran for 3,002 yards on 757 carries and totaled 35 scores, and added 181 catches for 1,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. That’s a combined 4,846 yards from scrimmage and 51 total TDs in 41 regular-season contests. His 22-touchdown performance in 1975 earned him All-Pro accolades.
In his eight NFL campaigns, including a one-year stint with the Patriots in 1980, Foreman accumulated 9,106 total yards from scrimmage and 76 scores. The five-time Pro Bowler and 1975 All-Pro also played in 13 postseason games with Minnesota, including three Super Bowls, and added 1,307 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.