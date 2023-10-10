5 worst players to ever win Super Bowl MVP
Some of the greatest players to ever play the game of football have won the Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes among them. However, some of those players aren't going to end up in NFL lore.
By Nick Villano
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 57. Nobody was surprised who won MVP. Patrick Mahomes was the catalyst for the Chiefs comeback, leading to a 17-point fourth quarter that pushed his team past the Philadelphia Eagles. It follows a trend of the winning quarterback winning the Super Bowl MVP. However, it doesn't always work out that way. Some years, a very strange player wins the MVP.
Looking back at the collective 57 years of Super Bowl MVPs, there are definitely years that stand out. Sometimes, players find lightning in a bottle and legit become the best player on the field. Other times, decent players have the game of their life on the absolute biggest stage. It's not always stars who walk away with this trophy.
Let's take a look at some of the players who won the Super Bowl MVP but didn't exactly have a stellar career.
Honorable Mention: Chuck Howley — Super Bowl V
Chuck Howley is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, enshrined this season 50 years after his career ended. He wasn't a bad player by any stretch, but we have to put him on the list because it's pretty inexplicable that he won the MVP at all. He won the Super Bowl MVP for Super Bowl V, but that was all he won that day. His Dallas Cowboys lost the game to the Indianapolis Colts. It felt like the only losing MVP needed to be mentioned on the list.