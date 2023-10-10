5 worst players to ever win Super Bowl MVP
Some of the greatest players to ever play the game of football have won the Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes among them. However, some of those players aren't going to end up in NFL lore.
By Nick Villano
3. Deion Branch, Super Bowl 39
Tom Brady won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots. Twice, he wasn't named MVP. Julian Edelman won one, and Deion Branch won the other. Despite the Patriots being led by defensive-minded Bill Belichick, offensive players won all the MVPs. By far the least famous is Deion Branch.
Don't get us wrong, Brand was a good player in his time. However, you might be surprised to know that he never had a 1,000-yard season in his career. Never! He played in the league for 11 years. He obviously had that contract dispute after coming close to 1,000 yards (998 yards in 2005) that led to his trade to the Seattle Seahawks.
He didn't work out in Seattle, and he was back in New England by 2010. Brady always raved about the chemistry he had with Branch, and he might be one of the best receivers the Belichick-era Patriots ever drafted.
He still stands out as a Super Bowl MVP who isn't exactly Hall-of-Fame worthy. Branch will be a legend for the Patriots, but that's where it ends. He's now just the answer to the trivia question "who were the Super Bowl MVPs not named Tom Brady for the Patriots?".