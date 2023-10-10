5 worst players to ever win Super Bowl MVP
Some of the greatest players to ever play the game of football have won the Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes among them. However, some of those players aren't going to end up in NFL lore.
By Nick Villano
2. Nick Foles, Super Bowl 52
Nick Foles is a great story; one of the best in the NFL. He goes down as one of the most unexpected Super Bowl MVPs in the league. There are plenty of backup quarterbacks who won the Super Bowl. Jeff Hostetler beat the Bills when Phil Simms missed the season with a foot injury. Earl Morrall was the real reason the Dolphins stayed undefeated in 1972. Doug Williams became the first black QB to win a Super Bowl after replacing Jay Schroeder. However, Nick Foles put up the best performance by any of the previous backups, one of which was his opponent in Super Bowl 52, Tom Brady.
Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown during the Philly Special, which will go down as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history. That day was magic, as it delivered the first Super Bowl in Philadelphia Eagles history. The city was alive, and it was all thanks to a QB who wasn't even supposed to take a snap in the game come early December. Carson Wentz went down, and Foles was more than ready for the job.
Foles entire career went everywhere. He actually started in Philadelphia and looked good at times, but he also looked really bad at other times. He was eventually traded to the Rams in the deal that sent Sam Bradford to Philly. He spent time in Kansas City before returning to Philly. Then, after his heroics, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He immediately got hurt, and he was never the same. He was traded to the Bears, where he competed with Mitch Trubisky (and lost, by the way).
Foles' career was average at best, but his peak was great. This game was manic. One of the best, winning quarterback performances we've ever seen. Yet, he never touched that performance again.