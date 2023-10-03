5 Yankees not named Aaron Boone who shouldn't be on the roster next season
A look at five players from the New York Yankees' disappointing 2023 season who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
By Luke Norris
To say the New York Yankees had a terrible season might be a bit much as they still finished above .500 with an 82-80 record. It didn't help that the American League East was the best division in Major League Baseball in 2023, as evidenced by the fact that three of the five teams advanced to the postseason.
But as the Yankees were coming off an appearance in last year's ALCS, this was undoubtedly a disappointing season in the Bronx. That's much more appropriate, wouldn't you say?
With that said, however, Aaron Boone was forced to work a bit harder than he had to a year ago as several of his best players, most notably Aaron Judge, missed significant amounts of time throughout the 2023 campaign due to injuries.
Judge, the 2022 AL MVP, played in just 106 games. Giancarlo Stanton appeared in only 101. Anthony Rizzo didn't even hit triple digits, playing only 99 games. Harrison Bader appeared in just 84.
Now, were injuries the only reason the Yankees missed the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2016? Of course not. But they obviously didn't help.
Despite the disappointing finish, Boone will seemingly be back in New York next year, as he should be. But the same can't be said for several players from this 2023 squad, as Brian Cashman will likely be looking to overhaul the roster. After all, missing the postseason is unacceptable in the Bronx, right?
Here's a quick look at five who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
Yankees who shouldn't be on 2024 roster, No. 5: Domingo German, RHP
We'll kick things off with Domingo German, who provided one of the highlights of the Yankees' 2023 season when he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history back in June.
Sadly, just over a month later, the right-hander landed on the restricted list to undergo treatment for alcohol abuse following a "belligerent" incident in the New York clubhouse. German didn't make a single pitch in the final two months of the season and has likely pitched his last game in pinstripes.
One mustn't forget that he was given an 81-game suspension a few years back for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.
So, German has already been given a second chance by the Yankees. There won't be a third.