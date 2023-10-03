5 Yankees not named Aaron Boone who shouldn't be on the roster next season
A look at five players from the New York Yankees' disappointing 2023 season who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Yankees who shouldn't be on 2024 roster, No. 4: Kyle Higashioka, C
While he split time with Jose Trevino during the first few months of the 2023 season, Kyle Higashioka became the Yankees' primary catcher when Trevino suffered a season-ending wrist injury in late July.
But while Higashioka handled behind-the-plate duties for the vast majority of August, he appeared in just seven games the final month of the season as New York promoted highly-touted prospect Austin Wells from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
At least the 2008 seventh-round selection made the most of one of those appearances as he recorded his first-ever walk-off hit to give the Yanks an extra-inning win over the Brewers on September 10.
And while Wells, who slashed .260/.370/.476 over three years in the minors, wasn't quite as productive at the major-league level, the 24-year-old hit .229 with six doubles, four home runs, and 13 runs batted in. So, he figures to be a part of the Yankees' plans in 2024.
With Trevino expected to be healthy when training camp starts in the spring, Higashoika seems to be the odd man out in New York's catching rotation. The 33-year-old has no contract options remaining, so the Yanks will either non-tender him or trade him this offseason.
Higashoika has slashed .210/.253/.394 during his seven-year run in the Bronx, but his days with the Yankees are numbered.