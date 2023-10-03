5 Yankees not named Aaron Boone who shouldn't be on the roster next season
A look at five players from the New York Yankees' disappointing 2023 season who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Yankees who shouldn't be on 2024 roster, No. 3: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, UT
Remember the bevy of injuries to the Yankees' roster mentioned in the intro? Well, utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa filled a lot of those gaps.
Avoiding arbitration a year ago by signing a one-year, $6 million deal for a second season in New York, Kiner-Falefa wasn't expected to play the 142 games he did a year ago. But, again, with all the injuries, those plans changed, and he ended up making 113 appearances during the 2023 campaign.
Typically an infielder in the past (he was actually a Gold Glove winner with the Texas Rangers in 2020), Kiner-Falefa played more than 65 games in the outfield this year. But that glove wasn't nearly as gold out there. And let's not forget he even took the mound this year.
At the plate, the Hawaii native had one of the worst seasons of his six-year big-league career, slashing .242/.306./.340 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 361 plate appearances.
Despite the average season, Spotrac estimates that Kiner-Falefa could actually command a touch more than the $6 million he was paid in 2023.
And while some team will undoubtedly give the unrestricted free agent those dollars, it won't be the Yankees.