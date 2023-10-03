5 Yankees not named Aaron Boone who shouldn't be on the roster next season
A look at five players from the New York Yankees' disappointing 2023 season who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Yankees who shouldn't be on 2024 roster, No. 2: Wandy Peralta, LHP
Wandy Peralta may not be in the category of Yankees who shouldn't be on the roster in 2024, but more of one who won't be.
Acquired roughly a month into the 2021 campaign, the reliable reliever has been an absolute workhorse for New York, making 165 regular-season appearances during his three seasons in the Big Apple.
In those 165 appearances, Peralta went 10-9 with a strong 2.82 ERA with 133 strikeouts against 65 walks in 153.0 innings.
He also made seven postseason appearances for the Yankees last year, posting a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings. The lefty also made a little MLB history by becoming the first pitcher to ever appear in all five games of an American League Division Series, helping New York to a 3-2 series win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Peralta was a bargain this year with a base salary of $3.35 million. And if the Yankees could re-sign the unrestricted free agent at that price point, they surely would.
The fact is, however, that the 32-year-old will likely command double that amount in free agency, assuming the triceps injury that prematurely ended his season isn't severe, that is. And Cashman simply won't pony up that kind of dough for him.