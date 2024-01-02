6 Alabama Crimson Tide stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
5. Will Reichard, K
Yes, it's probably a bit strange to include a kicker in the conversation of stars that the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide program and head coach Nick Saban will have to replace. But not all kickers are built quite like Will Reichard.
Reichard finishes his career in Tuscaloosa as the all-time leading scorer with more than 500 points accounted for in his storied career when he first got kicking reps in the 2019 season. More than that, he's been incredibly efficient throughout his college football career.
Over five seasons with the program, Reichard missed only two of 295 extra-point attempts while drilling an impressive 83.7% of his field goal tries as well. And if that weren't enough, it seemed often as if the kicker thrived in the big moments on the big stages. Seeing him miss when Alabama needed a big kick from him felt like it virtually never happened.
Now out of eligibility, though, the Crimson Tide will have to find a way to replace the veteran kicker.
Alabama replacement for Will Reichard: Conor Talty
Filling the shoes of Reichard will be no easy task, but there is a clear next man up at Alabama on special teams with true freshman Conor Talty. The Illinois native was the No. 2-ranked kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle before landing with the Crimson Tide and, after likely redshirting for the 2023 season, he'll have four seasons of eligibility remaining to create his own legacy in Reichard's large shadow.