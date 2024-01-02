6 Alabama Crimson Tide stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
4. Jermaine Burton, WR
Starting his career with the rival Georgia Bulldogs, Jermaine Burton never came into his own while playing with Athens. So after the 2021 season, the wide receiver transferred within SEC rivalry lines to Tuscaloosa and helped boost an Alabama receiving corps that, frankly, needed all of the help it could get at the time.
In his first season with the Crimson Tide, Burton flashed his potential with 677 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he made huge strides in the 2023 season, becoming one of the most dangerous big-play threats in college football and a favorite explosive target for Jalen Milroe. Ultimately, he caught only 35 passes prior to the College Football Playoff but amassed a career-high 777 yards and eight touchdowns along the way.
It's not a guarantee that Burton, who should have one more year of eligibility remaining as a super senior, will enter the NFL Draft. With how his stock has risen throughout this past season, though, he could potentially be a Day 2 pick and appears more likely than not to forego the 2024 season and begin his career as a professional.
Alabama replacement for Jermaine Burton: Kendrick Law
In terms of role-based replacements, my best guess would be that Kendrick Law, who has 22 career catches and 237 career receiving yards, steps into the Z spot to replace Burton and becomes a bonafide deep threat for Alabama. Law has track speed and the Top 100 recruit from the 2022 cycle, though a different style of player in comparison to Burton, should be a favorite downfield threat for Milroe.