6 Alabama Crimson Tide stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
3. Jase McClellan/Roydell Williams, RB
There were a lot of times throughout the 2023 season when it felt like the Crimson Tide run game under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees consisted of Jalen Milroe taking off at quarterback or nothing. As the season progressed, though -- and as the offensive line showed some improvement, we saw Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams really establish themselves as a strong running back tandem.
All told, the combination through the SEC Championship Game combined for 11 rushing touchdowns and more than 1,350 yards on the ground while flashing, though sparingly, some value in the passing attack as well.
But McClellan and Williams were both honored on Alabama's senior day in Tuscaloosa and it seems like, even if they don't head to the NFL, they will both no longer be part of the Crimson Tide. That's a ton of experience and career touches that the offense is going to need to replace and, while the options to do so are unproven, they also might offer higher upside for the offense moving forward.
Alabama replacement for Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams: Justice Haynes
In all likelihood, we'll see a committee in the backfield for Alabama as we have for some time and as seems to be the new norm for high-end SEC programs. Having said that, Justice Haynes figures to get the lion's share of the workload at the running back position with McClellan and Williams gone. The former 5-star recruit garnered more touches as the year went on and, blessed with prodigious talent, he could be a special player in the Crimson Tide offense.