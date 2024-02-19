6 best players remaining on the NBA buyout market and where they'll sign
A few interesting names remain on the buyout market. Let's make some predictions.
4. Joe Harris will sign with the Suns
The Pistons granted Joe Harris his freedom after spending the first half of the season in Monty Williams' doghouse. After a few lower-leg injuries, there's a chance Harris simply cannot defend at the level necessary to hold down an NBA job. That said, Harris is one of the best 3-point shooters in recent history. Just a season ago, he was a regular rotation piece hitting 42.6 percent of his 3s for Brooklyn. The season before that, he hit 46.6 percent of his 3s. He hit 47.5 percent the season before that. You get the idea.
When he's right, Harris is unequivocally elite from 3-point range. He's not the most versatile shooter, but he has a quick trigger with very little wasted motion shooting off the catch. He can fly around screens and bend defenses with off-ball movement. He won't create pressure on the rim or self-create, but there's enough value in the 3-point gravity to believe Harris can still contribute in a fringe role.
The Phoenix Suns opened up a couple roster spots at the trade deadline. Harris is a former Kevin Durant teammate and he gives the Suns another floor-spacer after offloading the likes of Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop.
3. Danuel House Jr. will sign with the Knicks
Danuel House Jr. was bought out by the Pistons after the Sixers dumped him for cash. He enters the free agent market with troubling shooting splits (.448/.300/.761), but enough perceived upside as a defender and wing floor-spacer to land another contract. The New York Knicks were close to House in the Atlantic Division and could use him to fill one of their two open roster spots.
At his best, House is a 3-point gunner who provides legitimate value as a straight-line driver and off-ball cutter. Shot selection isn't always a strength for House, who has developed an affinity for pump-faking into contested 3s and missing wild finishes at the rim. That said, he mostly settles for spot-up 3s and operates within a team context.
Defense is the real selling point, as very few veteran buyout candidates can actually claim to defend their position reasonably well. House can move in space, fight over screens at the point of attack, and create events with his physicality.