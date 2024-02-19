6 best players remaining on the NBA buyout market and where they'll sign
A few interesting names remain on the buyout market. Let's make some predictions.
2. Ish Smith will sign with the Raptors
The Toronto Raptors traded their backup point guard (Dennis Schroder) for Spencer Dinwiddie, then waived the latter. That leaves the Toronto backcourt in a precarious position. Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes can hold down the fort — especially for a covertly rebuilding team — but there's no harm in adding another ball-handler to the second unit. Toronto has a couple 10-day contracts set to expire soon.
At 35 years old, Ish Smith offers limited utility. He's a 6-foot, 175-pound guard in his 13th season. Do not set expectations on the moon. That said, Smith is one of the few remaining buyout free agents who was a regular rotation piece before the trade deadline. He appeared in 43 games for Charlotte this season, averaging 3.2 points and 3.4 assists on .418/.500/.750 splits in 17.2 minutes.
He doesn't shoot many 3s or defend at a high level, but Smith can still penetrate the defense, pressure the paint, and set up teammates. He's a functional, if not particularly exceptional backup point guard.
1. Furkan Korkmaz will sign with the Wizards
Furkan Korkmaz is somewhat unique as far as buyout candidates go. He's 26 years old — a spring chicken relative to his counterparts on this list. The Indiana Pacers waived Korkmaz after he was acquired in the Buddy Hield trade. While a move back to Europe may be inevitable, there's enough there to give Korkmaz one more NBA shot. And what better landing spot than the Washington Wizards, where there is playing time to be claimed?
Washington opened up a roster spot with their recent decision to buy out Delon Wright. The Wizards' wing depth is actually a relative strength — Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly, and Corey Kispert are all rotational staples — but there's enough general chaos on the Wizards roster for Korkmaz to earn a shot and stick.
The Turkish two-guard was mostly uninvolved in Philadelphia's rotation this season, but he has been a regular bench cog in years past. At 6-foot-7, he offers an intriguing set of skills. The 3-point shot is real, despite what the shooting splits suggest (.395/.350/.700), and Korkmaz has some untapped passing equity. His touch on floaters and occasional creativity on drives merits further investigation. The defense ain't great, but the Wizards are beyond help on that end.