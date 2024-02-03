6 long-time Chiefs who just missed out on the Super Bowl years
Sometimes, the hard work of some results in others enjoying the rewards. The Kansas City Chiefs have several former stars who helped build a team but just missed out on the Super Bowl run.
By Joel Wagler
4. Tamba Hali, DE/OLB (2006-17)
Tamba Hali spent 12 productive seasons in Kansas City, notching 89.5 sacks, including 46.5 in a four-year stretch from 2010-13. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and twice was named a second-team All-Pro.
He was an incredibly durable performer for the Chiefs. Until his final season, he only missed four games in 11 years. He was an all-effort player and was a steadfast presence on some really bad Chiefs teams.
He was drafted as a defensive end, and played that position for a couple of seasons in a 4-3 scheme before switching to a pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.
Hali was one of three great defensive players who played a lot of meaningless games in their careers with KC. Only late did they get many chances in the postseason, though with little success.
Age is what prevented this lifelong Chief from missing his chance at a Super Bowl but he will always be a fan favorite.