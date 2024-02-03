6 long-time Chiefs who just missed out on the Super Bowl years
Sometimes, the hard work of some results in others enjoying the rewards. The Kansas City Chiefs have several former stars who helped build a team but just missed out on the Super Bowl run.
By Joel Wagler
1. Eric Berry, S (2010-18)
Oh, what might have been. Eric Berry was an incredible safety whose career was riddled with injury and illness, yet he always seemed to come back.
When healthy, he was arguably the best safety in the NFL. He was a five-time Pro-Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.
When all were healthy and playing together, Hali, Houston, Johnson, and Berry were a fearsome foursome for the Chiefs defense.
Berry missed most of the 2018 season, but did play in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. Like Houston, the Dee Ford lean cost him his only chance to go to the Super Bowl. Though only 31 at the end of that fateful season, he was unable to get healthy enough to catch on with another team.
Like Charles, Berry had the talent to be worthy of a place in Canton, but health issues cut short his chance. Six inches of Ford's head cut short his chance at a Super Bowl.
All six of these players were an instrumental part in developing the roster that eventually went to the Super Bowl. They all were great players for the Chiefs in the years leading up to the run of greatness in which the team is now immersed. Under different circumstances, these long-time Chiefs deserved a shot at a ring, but unfortunately, they all fell short, for one reason or another.