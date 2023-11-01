6 preseason Heisman Trophy favorites who have gone way downhill
These six preseason Heisman Trophy hopefuls have seen their chances at winning the award drop.
By John Buhler
It should be a rule, to be honest, to never bet on the Heisman Trophy winner before the season begins. While you may get good odds for the eventual winner, more often than not, the guys sitting comfortably in the top 10 in August will be anything but that come late November. With two months of the season having already taken place, it has taken a toll on many preseason Heisman favorites.
Last year saw USC quarterback Caleb Williams run away with the award throughout. While C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes certainly kept pace, he was only a finalist for the award for a second year in a row. As far as the other two finalists, nobody in their right mind thought TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV were serious candidates... until they both were.
Again, we still have another five games' worth of data to collect on many Heisman Trophy hopefuls. How the guys in the top 10 now play will give them a real shot at joining college football's most sacred fraternity. It is all about having a signature moment in a big spot once the weather starts to change. Look no further than how well Williams played last season vs. Notre Dame. Last year was last year...
Let's take a look at the preseason Heisman Trophy odds and who all have fallen off precipitously.
Heisman Trophy odds from start of the season until now
Here are the Heisman Trophy odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the start of the year on Aug. 30.
Heisman Trophy odds, Aug. 30
- Caleb Williams (USC): +450
- Jayden Daniels (LSU): +1100
- Sam Hartman (Notre Dame): +1400
- Jordan Travis (Florida State): +1400
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson): +1400
- Quinn Ewers (Texas): +1500
- Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): +1600
- Carson Beck (Georgia): +1600
- Kyle McCord (Ohio State): +1600
- Bo Nix (Oregon): +1800
- J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): +1800
- Drake Maye (North Carolina): +1800
And here are the Heisman Trophy odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.
Heisman Trophy odds, Nov. 1
- Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): +280
- J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): +300
- Jayden Daniels (LSU): +400
- Bo Nix (Oregon): +600
- Jordan Travis (Florida State): +800
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State): +1000
- Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma): +3500
- Carson Beck (Georgia): +3500
- Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State): +6000
- Jalen Milroe (Alabama): +8000
- Caleb Williams (USC): +8000
Here are six Heisman hopefuls who have basically no chance of winning the trophy this season.
6. Caleb Williams (USC): +450 to +8000 (-7550)
Any hopes of USC quarterback Caleb Williams going all Archie Griffin on us and winning back-to-back Heismans went up in smoke after how poorly the Trojans played vs. Notre Dame. That was the game a year ago that Williams essentially clinched the 2022 Heisman. USC was bad and he was dreadful. Back that up with another loss to Utah for Williams and his focus should be on the NFL Draft.
Not since 2021 winner Bryce Young have we seen a blue-blood program completely waste a transcendent talent at the quarterback position in college. At least for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, they won back-to-back New Year's Six bowls with Young at the helm of the team, as well as playing for a national championship. This is as much on Williams as it is on head coach Lincoln Riley.
As long as Williams stays healthy and keeps his composure, he should be Kirk Cousins' replacement.