6 preseason Heisman Trophy favorites who have gone way downhill
These six preseason Heisman Trophy hopefuls have seen their chances at winning the award drop.
By John Buhler
2. Quinn Ewers (Texas): +1500 to off the board
This one stinks, but it is totally understandable. Had Quinn Ewers not gotten hurt, he could conceivably be in the mix to bring Texas its third-ever Heisman Trophy. He has all the talent in the world, but being able to stay healthy has been a major concern for him the last two seasons. Texas is saddled with one loss, but looks to be the best shot the Big 12 has a getting a team into the playoff.
Truth be told, this latest injury for Ewers could keep him out for a few more weeks. It might honestly force his hand to return to Austin for one more year. This may throw the Arch Manning succession plan out the window, but Ewers should not turn pro prematurely if he is not at least a first-round grade. Injuries derailed his 2023 Heisman Trophy candidacy, but let's hope that is all that it derails for him.
Of course, there is one Heisman Trophy hopeful who also saw his candidacy go up in flames, aight...
1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson): +1400 to off the board
Ewers getting hurt is one thing, but Cade Klubnik has been the biggest disappointment of any preseason Heisman hopeful this year. He went from a top-10 candidate at the start of the campaign, to being completely off the board two months later. This has everything to do with his play. Clemson went from a perennial ACC power to being middling at best with a 4-4 (2-4) mark. How embarrassing.
Even though this is Klubnik's first year as the starter, I have my reservations about this getting any better. The offense has not improved with Garrett Riley taking over the operation. Head coach Dabo Swinney remains stubborn as hell and will not get with the times in an ever-changing college football landscape. Truthfully, I doubt Klubnik has the dog inside of him to just find ways to win games anyway.
The greatest disappointment through the first two months of the season is anything tied to Clemson.