6 surprising St. Louis Cardinals who could return next season
The 2024 edition of the St. Louis Cardinals could have some unexpected returns. Here are the names who could be back.
Richie Palacios could surprisingly return to the Cardinals next season
Palacios has become a fan favorite since making his debut with the Cardinals.
Palacios was traded to the Cardinals in June by the Guardians. The Guardians received cash considerations for a young man who has become a fun piece to this resurgent team. In his last seven games, he's hitting .389/.421/.889 with three home runs, a walk, one stolen base and three RBI.
Palacios came into Tuesday's game after Nolan Gorman exited due to a hamstring strain. Palacios played centerfield and hit two home runs. Amazing! He started Wednesday evening's game playing second base and hit a solo home run. It was the only run the Cardinals needed as they swept the Orioles.
He is a fun, scrappy player with some power. It will not be arbitration-eligible until 2026. Hopefully, he will spend more time with St. Louis next season. Each time he's put in the game, he shows just how much he deserves it.