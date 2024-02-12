7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back
Edwards-Helaire was taken with the last pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he just hasn't quite measured up to that lofty draft position.
After a decent, but not spectacular, rookie season in which he gained 803 yards on the ground and 1,100 yards from scrimmage, he's been a disappointment.
He barely has 1,000 yards rushing in the three campaigns since and he's missed over 25 percent of his games as a pro due to injuries.
In today's game, teams tend to not spend a lot of cap room on running backs, especially those with durability questions.
Despite everything, over the last few games, CEH showed a lot of energy when he had the ball in his hands and provided some spark in the back-up role to Isiah Pacheco. Maybe that will be enough to garner some interest this offseason.
The only way he returns is if he wants to come back at a small salary and Coach Andy Reid feels comfortable with him due to his familiarity with the Chiefs system.