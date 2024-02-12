7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Donovan Smith, Left Tackle
The Chiefs signed Smith to a one-year deal, with $1.98 million guaranteed. He played well enough for most of the season but missed the last 5 regular season games with a neck injury. He returned and was effective in the postseason.
He seemed to serve as a bridge until rookie Wanya Morris was more ready to take on the starter role. While Morris didn't play poorly filling in for Smith. Reid did not hesitate to start the latter once he was healthy enough to do so.
It's conceivable the Chiefs could bring back Smith on another low cost, one-year deal if they still think Morris needs more seasoning. Smith could be an inexpensive, veteran guy to bring back to help the young player along.
Yet, with Mahomes set to rework his contract, don't be surprised if the Chiefs aim higher on his blind side this offseason. Morris could also improve in training camp.