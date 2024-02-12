7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Willie Gay, Linebacker
This is where it is going to get tough for the Chiefs and their fans. These last names, including Gay, are not going to come cheap. All three are experienced players with a lot of talent and have been terrific for Kansas City.
Gay has been a started almost from the start. He is athletic and provides a steadfast presence on a talented defense. Statistically, he is good, but his numbers just won't awe anyone. He's only accumulated more than 60 tackles once in his four seasons, and that was 88 in 2022. He isn't used to blitz much, and he has just five sacks. He had nine tackles for loss in 2022, but only eight total in the other three seasons.
Gay will probably be the most affordable of these last three, but it isn't unreasonable to think his numbers could be replaced through free agency, the draft, or maybe even by Tranquill, at a cheaper price tag.
Gay has been a good player for the Chiefs but unless his market value fits perfectly within their salary cap restrictions, he will probably be employed elsewhere next season.