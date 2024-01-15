7 Mike McCarthy replacements Cowboys need to hire after another playoff disaster
1. Bill Belichick, Former New England Patriots HC
Speaking of winners, there aren’t many NFL head coaches who have the resumé that Bill Belichick can boast. Sure, he was just fired by the New England Patriots, but when you look at his accomplishments over his career since he got to Foxborough, you can’t argue with the rings and litany of other feats that Belichick accomplished.
Really, though, it only takes one stat from Belichick’s career to convince Cowboys fans that he might be the right guy to save the franchise from their constant playoff failures. That, of course, is the eight Super Bowl rings that Belichick sports on his digits. Yes, Tom Brady was a big help in that, but the head coach was also very much the architect of the Patriots dynasty in the locker room and on the sidelines.
Some people would probably push back on the idea of hiring Belichick simply because of how dramatically the Patriots fell off in the post-Brady era. That’s fair, but it also brings up a crucial factor as to what Jerry Jones would have to assert if he were to make such a hire. Belichick the head coach didn’t lose his fastball, but Belichick the GM and talent acquirer undoubtedly did.
If the Cowboys were to bring in Belichick, it should be without any major input on personnel, or at least not the final say. That has not been the issue for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Will McClay – they have that covered with the roster they’ve built, clearly. What they need is a head coach who knows what it takes to create the culture and infrastructure of a Super Bowl champion.
Belichick is that guy if they could convince him to be only that and leave the rest to the staff already in place in Dallas.