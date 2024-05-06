7 QBs who can crash NFL Draft alongside Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and Shedeur Sanders
By John Buhler
Despite seeing a record-setting six quarterbacks go in the top 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be just as good. Right now, there are three quarterbacks projected to be locks for first-round selections. Those three players would be Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, all of whom have the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick.
However, not only do we have another season of college football to watch and dissect first, but we have plenty of other great quarterbacks who are draft-eligible scattered across the Power Four. Some of these guys you are well aware of, whereas others may be getting onto your radar midway through next season. All I know is more than three quarterbacks will be going in the first round here.
So what I am going to do today is list out a magnificent seven quarterbacks not named Beck, Ewers or Sanders who I think have a halfway decent shot of being first-round picks like those three are projected to be. I am not saying they will go ahead of any of these other bona-fide quarterback prospects. I am just saying these are damn good players that NFL teams might be interested in.
Here are seven quarterbacks I think have the potential to be first-round picks in 2025, or 2026...
7. Arizona QB Noah Fifita
There was something about Mary, but there is definitely something about Noah Fifita. He may not be six-feet tall, but the dude can sling it. More importantly, he is a thermostat for the Arizona Wildcats at quarterback. He is a temperature changer, as illustrated by how good U of A was after he took over for Jayden de Laura last season. Even with Jedd Fisch leaving, Brent Brennan should benefit greatly.
Fifita starred in high school at Servite in his native Anaheim. This is a regional power in Southern California. People have downgraded him because of his size, but if he were closer to 6-foot-3, he might be a lock to go in the first round. For that reason, I think he plays two more years of college football before turning pro. However, Arizona winning the Big 12 could expedite his NFL Draft entry.
All hail the short king, as Fifita is one of the most exciting players at quarterback across the country.
6. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier is another intriguing candidate I like a ton entering this year. He was pushing last year's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels for playing time out of the gate. Yes, he may have a famous coaching father, but Nussmeier is ready to make a name for himself this year. While he probably will play two years of college football for Brian Kelly, 2024 projects to be the Kelly pop year.
I think LSU is certainly good enough to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff this season, probably as an at-large team. Although he will likely be overshadowed by the likes of Beck, Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart among others in SEC play, Nussmeier can really spin it. Given his NFL pedigree, arm talent and size, he could be a first-round pick in a year or so.
It would not shock me if he was the third LSU Heisman-winning quarterback after the 2025 season.
5. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel
It is time. This will be the last year of Dillon Gabriel's college playing career. The sixth-year senior is at his third and final stop. He initially followed fellow Hawaiian McKenize Milton to go play at UCF. After an up-and-down time in Orlando, Gabriel spent the last two years in Oklahoma playing for Brent Venables. Now he is upgrading in a big way to go play for Dan Lanning and Will Stein over at Oregon.
Gabriel may be slight of build and a southpaw, but he is a total gamer and is perfect for the Ducks. Yes, he may be a bridge to Dante Moore at some point, but it would not shock me if he is a Heisman finalist and a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. His starting experience and poise could be a reason why I could see an NFL team taking a chance on him with a late first-round selection in 2025.
One way or another, Gabriel is going to be one of the players we talk about a ton next college season.
4. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
We have arrived at the straw that will stir the drink in Oxford. Red solo cup, I fill you up to the point of inebriation! I am all about Jaxson Dart slinging it in Lane Kiffin's offense on the best Ole Miss Rebels team of my lifetime. They are not quite a College Football Playoff lock, but are about as close to being one as humanly possible. This team is going to win at least 10 games next season, and Dart will feast.
To me, I think stats will be in his favor more than anyone potentially crashing the Beck, Ewers and Sanders draft party. I am not saying he is this year's version of Bo Nix, but we did see him go inside the top 12. If he can be a bit more consistent, I would not be surprised if Dart asserts himself to QB4 status, possibly even QB3 if Sanders fails to live up to the hype, or if Beck or Ewers were to struggle.
You cannot ignore the type of program Kiffin has built at Ole Miss since taking over during COVID.
3. Miami QB Cam Ward
For a minute there, Cam Ward was a potential first-round pick last winter. The former Washington State star briefly declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, only to renege on turning pro. He bailed on Wazzu like pretty much everyone has at this point this offseason. By going to Miami, Ward is putting his NFL future into the hands of block-handed Mario Cristobal. At least Shannon Dawson will be calling plays.
I think with Miami adding former Oregon State star running back Damien Martinez in the transfer portal as well, the former Pacific Northwest Step Brothers are about to go Prestige Worldwide on the ACC. The Dragon and Nighthawk backfield will make ACC play all about The U in 2024. There is a power void at the top of the conference. If Miami wins around nine games, Ward will be a first-rounder.
Along with Gabriel at Oregon, I would not be surprised to see him as one of five Heisman finalists.
2. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
This is the one I have a very strong feeling about. As with Fifita in Tuscon, there is something about Jalen Milroe down in Tuscaloosa. He was always going to be the Crimson Tide's starter entering last year, even if nobody wanted to admit it. The son of a military family, Milroe is going to obliterate the interview process during the combine. NFL scouts are going to love his character and his wheels.
While he needs to be a tad more accurate with the football, his new head coach Kalen DeBoer is going to absolutely love him. Milroe is the ultimate leader of men. Alabama may only be a fringe playoff team with an 11-1 ceiling, but anything Milroe does for the Crimson Tide will be to his benefit as an NFL Draft prospect. He is my QB5 right now, but I think he can get as high as maybe even QB3.
Expect for Milroe to join Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa as Alabama first-round picks.
1. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
There is only one candidate who has the potential to completely flip the draft board on its head. I firmly believe Beck and Ewers are QBs one and two, in some order, with Sanders a distant. The only quarterback in the country I could see a way getting into the top two over Beck or Ewers is Notre Dame transfer Riley Leonard. He starred previously at Duke, and looks the part of a top-10 selection.
While it would be absolutely hilarious for the New York Giants to replace a former Duke quarterback with another in the 2025 NFL Draft, Leonard could be a good fit for what teams like the Tennessee Titans or even the Dallas Cowboys may want to do, assuming Jerry Jones wants to get out of the Dak Prescott business. Leonard is a more polished version of Josh Allen coming out. He is that strapping!
Right now, I have Leonard and Milroe being first-round picks like Beck, Ewers and Sanders project as.