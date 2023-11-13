7 Zach Arnett replacements Mississippi State should already be talking to
Zach Arnett only got one year in Starkville, and Mississippi State will be looking to bolster its recruiting with the next hire.
By Drew Koch
4. Jon Sumrall, Troy Trojans head coach
The SEC roots go deep for Jon Sumrall. Having played for the University of Kentucky from 2002-2004 and coached at UK and Ole Miss, it seems as if Sumrall could feel right at home in Starkville.
Sumrall is a defensive-minded coach and has Troy in line to win back-to-back Sun Belt titles and head to a bowl game once again in 2023. Sumrall won the Coach of the Year Award in the conference last season and is currently 20-4 as a head coach.
This would be a slick pick up on the part of new AD Zac Selmon, because if Mississippi State doesn't get Sumrall, another program will.
3. Jamey Chadwell, Liberty Flames head coach
Jamey Chadwell is another coach outside the Power 5 conferences who is sure to get some play this year when more and more jobs become available.
Chadwell is well-regarded for his offensive schemes that made him a success at Coastal Carolina and now at Liberty. Mississippi State will always have trouble recruiting among the big boys in the Southeastern Conference, so perhaps Chadwell can different ways to beat the SEC competition.
Liberty is undefeated this season, and Chadwell is receiving $4 million per season, so the 46-year-old won't come cheap. But Chadwell's 40-6 win-loss record over the past four seasons speaks for itself. This would be a smart hire for the Mississippi football program.