7 Zach Arnett replacements Mississippi State should already be talking to
Zach Arnett only got one year in Starkville, and Mississippi State will be looking to bolster its recruiting with the next hire.
By Drew Koch
2. Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator
Jeff Lebby is an interesting name to watch. There is, of course, the Oklahoma connection here. Lebby is the current offensive coordinator for Brent Venables at OU, and MSU's new athletic director came from the Oklahoma program.
Zac Selmon was a high-ranking member of the University of Oklahoma's athletic department for quite some time. He's also the nephew of Sooners legend Lee Roy Selmon. That OU connection could certainly garner Lebby some consideration.
There's also the fact that Lebby has coached in the SEC previously as well. The 39-year-old worked under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss from 2020-2021 before taking his current gig at Oklahoma.
1. Rhett Lashlee, SMU Mustangs head coach
Rhett Lashlee offers even more SEC ties. The former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback may want to wait out Sam Pittman's likely termination and return to his alma mater. But if Arkansas fails to pick up the phone, perhaps Lashlee could become the head man for his former SEC rival.
Lashlee has led the Mustangs to a very successful 15-8 record since he's been in charge in Dallas. Lashlee comes from the Gus Mahlzan coaching tree, so you know that style of play would work in the SEC.
Rhett Lashlee may be a bit more under-the-radar than the other coaches on the list, and with SMU jumping to the ACC next season, he may do well to stay put rather than enter the fray in the Southeastern Conference.