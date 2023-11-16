7 Zach LaVine trades that tilt the balance of power in the NBA
The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine appear to have crossed the Rubicon, as the pair have publicly opened the door to a trade. These are seven trades that could land the two-time All-Star with a more competitive franchise.
6. Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine has already been linked to the Lakers, but any trade will be difficult to get across the finish line. The majority of their roster cannot be traded until either Dec. 15 or Jan. 15 due to NBA rules, and they can only trade one first-round pick, although they could include three swaps.
While mechanically trading for LaVine presents some obstacles, he would fit seamlessly into the Lakers and is the exact type of player they’re missing. For as great as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are, they desperately need another dangerous scorer to lessen their offensive burden and jolt their 24th-ranked offense.
The Bulls probably aren’t all that interested in D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, but they’re solid players on solid deals, and the Lakers’ 2029 pick and swaps in 2028 and 2030 are extremely juicy assets.
The biggest obstacle to this deal is time. The Lakers cannot make this trade until Jan. 15, which puts them at a severe disadvantage. All any team has to do is make a better offer, and they’re out of the running.
The addition of LaVine to LeBron, Davis, Austin Reaves, and whomever you want to be the fifth guy will be a dangerous lineup. The Lakers don’t know how long they can count on LeBron playing at this level and should be willing to push their in chips for one last hurrah.