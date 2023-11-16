7 Zach LaVine trades that tilt the balance of power in the NBA
The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine appear to have crossed the Rubicon, as the pair have publicly opened the door to a trade. These are seven trades that could land the two-time All-Star with a more competitive franchise.
4. Zach LaVine to the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have the second-ranked defense and 26th-ranked offense in the NBA. Their defensive prowess has them at 6-5, and the owners of a plus-1.7 net rating, but this team needs more firepower if they want to make any noise in the playoffs.
The Magic have maybe the most talented young frontcourt in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, but their guard rotation, while defensively fierce, is downright anemic by modern NBA standards. Zach LaVine would change that in an instant.
Jonathan Isaac has flashed his impressive defensive chops in limited action this season and would be a nice bet to make for a rebuilding team. His contract isn’t fully guaranteed, so there’s limited downside, but the upside he showed before a series of knee injuries remains. Gary Harris would be an instant candidate for another trade and is an expiring contract, and Jalen Suggs was the fifth overall pick in 2021 and is an excellent defensive guard.
The Magic can send the Bulls significant draft assets as well, and due to the age of their core, they won’t have to worry much about getting burned on the back end. An unprotected pick, the Denver pick, and two swaps should be enough for the Bulls to bite.
The Magic might view this type of deal as being a year too early, but LaVine is under contract for at least another two seasons, and they have everything in place, outside of a guard who can score, to be a real threat.