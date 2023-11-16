7 Zach LaVine trades that tilt the balance of power in the NBA
The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine appear to have crossed the Rubicon, as the pair have publicly opened the door to a trade. These are seven trades that could land the two-time All-Star with a more competitive franchise.
3. Zach LaVine to the New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have been a major disappointment this season. They’ve again suffered a string of injuries and are playing poor basketball. However, at full strength, they have a strong core, and they’re brimming with enticing assets.
Zach LaVine is the perfect scoring guard to play alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. He makes quick decisions, usually to score, and won’t be another player in need of dribbles. His scoring gravity will open up opportunities for Williams and Ingram, and the Pelicans should see their 22nd-ranked offense finally get off the ground.
C.J. McCollum only has two more seasons left on his deal and is a solid player that should allow the Bulls to avoid bottoming out if that’s the direction they want to take. Kira Lewis is in the trade for salary purposes and is on an expiring contract.
The real prize for the Bulls would be one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ picks and possibly the Lakers’ pick the Pelicans still control. If the Pelicans want to keep all of their own picks, making those three picks available would undoubtedly get the Bulls’ attention, and still leave the Pelicans with plenty of assets to continue building their roster.