76ers 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
After advancing through the Play-In Tournament, the 76ers begin their playoff run against the Knicks. Here's what the schedule looks like.
By Ian Levy
It took the Philadelphia 76ers scraping by the skin of their teeth, but they beat the Miami Heat 105-104 in the first game of the Play-In Tournament and secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Their reward is a matchup with the No. 2-seeded New York Knicks who finished the season red-hot on a 10-5 run.
Early in the season, the 76ers appeared in the driver's seat for the No. 2 seed but a meniscus injury forced reigning MVP Joel Embiid out of the lineup for 29 games and they slid down the standings in his absence. Embiid is back in the lineup and averaged 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks, appearing in five of the 76ers' final seven games of the regular season.
The Knicks are dealing with injuries as well and will be without Julius Randle for the rest of the playoffs. They'll present a stiff challenge for the 76ers having beaten them in three of four regular season matchups. The good news for Philly is that Embiid only played in one of those four matchups.
76ers first-round playoff schedule
The first game of the 76ers-Knicks series will tip off at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
- Game 1: at New York Knicks, Saturday, April 20, 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN
- Game 2: at New York Knicks, Monday, Apr. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET — TNT
- Game 3: vs. New York Knicks, Thursday, Apr. 25, 7:30 p.m. ET — TNT
- Game 4: vs. New York Knicks, Sunday, Apr. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET — ABC
- Game 5 (if necessary): at New York Knicks, Tuesday, Apr. 30, TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): vs. New York Knicks, Thursday, May 2, TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): at New York Knicks, Saturday, May 4, TBD
Assuming the 76ers are able to get past the Knicks, they'll take on the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.