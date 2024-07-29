76ers almost made a blockbuster trade after signing Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers have been extremely busy building the perfect roster around All-Star center Joel Embiid to aid them in their quest to win another championship. They managed to land one of the biggest players this summer, signing Paul George, while also staying under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Too add more fuel to the fire, they were looking to make another move to set themselves up as genuine contenders.
While a guest on the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast, 76ers general manager Darryl Morey revealed that they almost made another blockbuster trade following the signing of Paul George.
"So there was a trade soon after Paul came, in which we would've had to give up quite a few of those picks. Our payroll would've been $315 million next season."
Morey didn't quite state who the other parties were involved in the trade; there is some speculation that it was the Utah Jazz in a potential Luari Marrkanen trade. The Sixers were rumored to be among the teams with an early interest in acquiring the all-star forward via trade.
Lauri Markkanen could have been a game-changer for the 76ers
The idea of a foursome of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, George, and Markkanene would set them up to be one of the most talented teams in the league. His fit on the roster is seamless, as he can play off the other three perfectly.
Pulling off a trade to acquire Markkanen would require the 76ers to give up multiple draft picks to Danny Ainge, general manager of the Jazz. The Jazz have been shopping Markkanen for most of the offseason but haven't yet found the right mix of picks and young talent they're looking for.
If the trade happened, it may have some significant implications on their financial standings — not just adding another star for the 76ers but keeping him away from any of the other contenders who are currently trying to trade for him.