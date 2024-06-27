76ers Day 2 picks: When do 76ers pick next?
By Ian Levy
The Philadephia 76ers earned an A grade from FanSided draft expert Chris Kline for selecting Duke guard Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick in the round. McCain had frequently been mocked to the 76ers by a number of experts and, as Kline explained, his offensive skill set fits right in with the 76ers:
"As far as offense is concerned, McCain is the best possible fit for the Sixers. He's arguably the best shooter on the board, elite as a pull-up shooter or running off screens and spotting up. He should develop quick two-man synergy with Joel Embiid, who loves to operate with multiple elite shooters in his orbit."
That was the 76ers only pick of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft but they're not done yet.
What picks do the 76ers have in the second round of the NBA Draft?
The 76ers have the No. 41 pick in the second round and, given that the draft starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and each team is on the clock for just four minutes, they'll probably be submitting that pick within the first hour.
There are a lot of interesting options available for the 76ers at that range and with a roster that, right now, is just Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and McCain, they could go in a lot of different options. Duke center Kyle Filipowski was rated on our board as a first-round prospect and if he's still there at No. 41 would be a solid choice with his size and shooting as a complement to Joel Embiid.
Kevin McCullar is another strong possibility for the 76ers, an experienced wing who played a lead role at Kansas but could be even better and more efficient in a pared-down, 3-and-D role at the next level.
The 76ers have, historically, done a nice job of finding value in the second round, including selecting Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed in 2020, Willy Hernangomez and Richaun Holmes in 2015, KJ McDaniels and Jerami Grant in 2014 and Lou Williams back in 2005.