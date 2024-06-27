Best players remaining after Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Ian Levy
Every team evaluates talent differently in the NBA Draft and the deeper you go the more it becomes art rather than science. By the end of the first round fit is a bigger and bigger component of the process which often leaves talented players slipping to the second round. The 2024 NBA Draft was no exception and six players who were rated as first-round prospects on the final NBA Draft Big Board by our draft expert, Chris Kline, slipped to the second round.
Based on his rankings, here are the 15 best players still available, many of whom have some latent star potential or the talent and NBA-readiness to help a competitive team as soon as next season.
1. Kyle Filipowski, big, Duke: The No. 19-ranked prospect on our final Big Board, Filipowski didn't hear his name called on Day 1 of the NBA Draft and will slip into the second round. He's a big with serious defensive question marks but has an intriguing package of shooting, passing and finishing ability for a 7-footer. Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report here.
2. Jonathan Mogbo, big, San Francisco: As a 6-foot-6 center with no real shooting range, Mogbo will be in for an adjustment at the next level. But the No. 21-ranked prospect on our final Big Board is a finisher, defensive play-maker and solid decision-maker as the screener in the pick-and-roll.
3. Kevin McCullar Jr., wing, Kansas: McCullar fits a template — a college star who will need to scale back to a supporting 3-and-D role at the next level. But, the No. 26-ranked prospect on our final Big Board is a worker on the defensive end with enough shooting and complementary playmaking to help a lot of teams.
4. Ajay Mitchell, guard, UC Santa Barbara: Mitchell was the No. 27-ranked prospect on our final Big Board. He's a shifty, craft ball-handler, a strong finisher around the rim despite lacking explosive athleticism and he's a productive decision-maker in the pick-and-roll.
5. Cam Christie, wing, Minnesota: The No. 29-ranked prospect on our final Big Board, Christie is a strong shooter with some burgeoning playmaking upside. He'll need to add strength and improve on the defensive end to carbe out a role n the NBA.
6. Juan Núñez, guard, Ratiopharm Ulm: Nunez has good size at the point guard position and is a wizard with the ball in his hands, whipping jaw-dropping passes around the court and breaking down opponents with his strong handle. But shooting and defense are big issues for the No. 30-ranked prospect on our Big Board and he'll have to address both to stay on an NBA roster.
7. Nikola Đurišić, wing, Mega Basket: Is a big wing, comfortable creating for himself off the dribble and making tough shots over the defense. While the shot-making is impressive, the No. 32-ranked prospect on our board will have to round out his game at the next level and prove he has more to offer.
8. K.J. Simpson, guard, Colorado: Simpson is a shooting guard in a 6-foot point guard's body. But, the No. 34-ranked prospect on our board can put pressure on the defense with the ball in his hands and stretch the defense with shooting range that extends well beyond the arc.
9. Adem Bona, big, UCLA: The No. 37-ranked prospect on our board, Bona is a big body with solid athletic tools and a strong motor. He's a very familiar template — the rim-protecting, rim-running big — and adding literally anything else to his game could help him stick at the next level.
10. Tyler Kolek, guard, Marquette: The No. 38-ranked prospect on our board, Kolek is a pure point guard and excellent shooter who could develop into a solid facilitator for a second-unit. If he was faster, stronger, more explosive or taller than 6-foot-1, he almost certainly would have been a first-round prospect.
11. Johnny Furphy, wing, Kansas: Furphy is the No. 39-ranked prospect on our board but had first-round buzz and, along with Filipowski was invited to the green room and had to sit through the entire first day without getting picked. He's an elite shooter with great size (6-foot-8) and reasonable athleticism. The challenge is rounding out his game out both ends of the floor with more than just energy and 3-point shooting.
12. Tyler Smith, big, G League Ignite: Smith was the No. 41-ranked prospect on our board and is still fairly raw after one season with the Ignite. Right now his appeal is all about the combination of size (6-foot-9) and the kind of strong 3-point shooting that can be leveraged with off-ball movement, running off screens and curls.
13. Harrison Ingram, wing, North Carolina: The No. 42-ranked prospect on our board, Ingram increased his draft stock with a transfer to UNC after two disappointing years at Stanford. He was over his head as a primary wing-creator but has thrived with the Tar Heels as a connector and 3-and-D role player, rather than an offensive focal point.
14. Jalen Bridges, wing, Baylor: Bridges, the No. 43-ranked prospect on our board, is a very familiar 3-and-D archetype with the benefit of a terrific frame — 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
15. N'Faly Dante, big, Oregon: The No. 44-ranked prospect on our board, Dante is a standard, rim-running, rim-protecting big. He's high-motor, great on the glass, has a 6-foot-10 frame with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and generated 1.7 steals per game with his quick hands. He could have a future as a solid defensive backup.