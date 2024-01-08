5 non-star trades Sixers can make to contend
The Philadelphia 76ers probably can't swing a star trade during the season, but these smaller moves could improve their title odds.
2. Sixers can trade for Magic's Jonathan Isaac
It's time for the Jonathan Isaac conversation. He has been one of the most effective per-minute defenders in the NBA. The advanced metrics paint a glowing portrait — 0.7 DWS and .160 WS/48 and 3.2 DBPM. He is averaging 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game. He doesn't have a place in the Orlando Magic rotation and he is still working his way back from a catastrophic knee injury, but the talent is there. Maybe the Sixers can take advantage.
This essentially serves as a salary dump for Orlando. Marcus Morris is on the books for a similar dollar amount, but his contract is expiring. Isaac has $17.4 million in non-guaranteed money next season. The Sixers would have a deicison to make in the offseason depending on Isaac's performance. Whether it's for $17.4 million or less, however, there's a much stronger incentive to invest in Isaac's future. He is still 26 and only a couple years removed from DPOY-level contributions.
The Sixers would bank on Isaac's 3-point shot perking up and his durability improving. Philadelphia is similarly loaded with quality wings, but Isaac could easily fill Morris' role as a four-five tweener who spots up along the perimeter and plays within the team construct on offense. On defense, Isaac's weak-side rim protection and off-ball playmaking has the potential to completely revamp the Sixers' second unit.
He will be forever marred by inherent re-injury risk, but Isaac has been extremely impactful in his sparse minutes for the 20-15 Magic. The Sixers don't necessarily need another big wing, but Isaac's defense is next level and the offense could come back to him eventually. Isaac's non-guaranteed money next season limits the risk for Philadelphia. It's worth tossing a second-round pick or two to Orlando to see if Isaac can unearth his old magic.