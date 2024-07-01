76ers projected starting lineup with Paul George
Once the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated in the first round of this past season's NBA playoffs, change was inevitable. Virtually their entire roster with the exception of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey was ticketed for unrestricted free agency. Daryl Morey was going to do what he could to surround his star duo with the most talent possible.
Paul George was the dream candidate for Morey to bring in and sure enough, the shrewd executive came through while the NBA world was asleep, bringing George in on a massive four-year deal. This new big three is among the best in the league.
With George officially locked in, let's take a look at what the rest of the 76ers starting lineup looks like after the first day of free agency.
76ers projected starting lineup after adding Paul George
Position
Player
PG
Tyrese Maxey
SG
Eric Gordon
SF
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PF
Paul George
C
Joel Embiid
Lost in the shuffle a bit after the Paul George move are two big signings that were completed prior. The 76ers re-signed one of the key pieces of last season's team, Kelly Oubre Jr., to a two-year deal, and also signed Eric Gordon to a cheap one-year deal.
Oubre and Gordon provide some much-needed scoring punch to surround Philadelphia's star trio. Oubre in particular proved to be an important piece for Philadelphia this past postseason on both ends, and Gordon is a sharpshooter that should fit nicely on this team.
The question is, who will Morey bring in to surround the pieces he has? The 76ers drafted Jared McCain and signed Andre Drummond, but this team still needs more depth to compete with teams like the Knicks and Celtics.
The next moves Philadelphia makes could end up changing this starting lineup. There's a very real chance Philadelphia will choose to bring a guy like Gordon off the bench and bring in another starting-caliber player. It'll be interesting to see how the offseason continues to pan out. For now, it's tough for Sixers fans to not be thrilled after looking at their updated starting lineup.