3 early predictions for 76ers at the NBA Trade Deadline
Following a hot start, what will the Philadelphia 76ers do at the NBA Trade Deadline?
By Jakob Ashlin
1. Furkan Korkmaz will be traded
Harden was not the only Sixer to request a trade this year. Lost in the larger headlines was Korkmaz's trade request. In February, the Turkish shooting guard requested to be dealt at the trade deadline, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Korkmaz remains on the roster nine months later.
Korkmaz has appeared in 11 games this season, averaging a meager 7.4 minutes per game, but he can be a valuable piece of an NBA rotation. Last season, he was a 39.1 percent three-point shooter. The Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs are all logical landing spots. All three teams are in the bottom-five in 3-point percentage.
Most likely, Korkmaz will be included in a larger deal. We know Morey likes to take big swings, and his expiring salary is a useful trade chip. In a potential blockbuster, Korkmaz could be rerouted to a third team in need of shooting.