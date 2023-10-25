8 benchable QBs playing better than Deshaun Watson
For the money, Deshaun Watson might be the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now.
By John Buhler
6. Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love: 49.8 QBR
Clearly, the Jordan Love era of Green Bay Packers football could be going better. The fourth year pro out of Utah State does not appear to be the next Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre for the NFC North franchise. Green Bay may only be a middling 2-4 on the season, but his 49.8 QBR is several points better than the mark Watson has put forth. Of all the ones on here, his mark is the most surprising.
Yes, there have been moments where Love looks like a starting-level quarterback. However, we have to wonder if the front office has let him down, or if his head coach Matt LaFleur has any real staying power, now that Rodgers collects them checks from the New York Jets. Furthermore, it is hard to see the Packers holding onto Love beyond next year if he keeps playing like this. He has to improve soon.
Love's QBR has him ranked 17th through seven weeks, ahead of Burrow, Carr and Russell Wilson.
5. Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs: 48.3 QBR
Regardless of if and when the Arizona Cardinals put Kyler Murray back out there, this team stinks. If not for a complete and total brain fart by the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona would be winless. Although Joshua Dobbs is seemingly keeping the seat warm until Murray comes back or whatever, the former Tennessee Volunteers star actually has a better QBR over Watson. Dobbs' comes in at a rough 48.3.
Admittedly, it is hard to dock Dobbs too badly here, as the Cardinals may field one of the least talented rosters in all of football, as well as him being a massive overachiever for his football talent at the professional level. While he has started games for Arizona, it is hard to envision him getting anything more than a season at the helm of clearly the worst team in the NFC West division this year.
Dobbs' QBR comes in as the 18th best in football, ahead of Burrow, Carr, Wilson and several others.