8 benchable QBs playing better than Deshaun Watson
For the money, Deshaun Watson might be the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now.
By John Buhler
4. Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garropolo: 46.5 QBR
Jimmy Garoppolo may have reunited with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders, but it is just more of the same for all parties involved. Garoppolo remains a serviceable, but brittle player under center. McDaniels gives off the vibes of an offensive coordinator and little more. The Raiders, well, they remain as much of a chaotic mess as ever before.
Regardless, Garoppolo's QBR of 46.5 is still better than Watson's. While he certainly had his moments quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo is quickly becoming his generation's version of Chris Chandler, good enough to start and win games for you, but you are always looking for the next best thing. Like Chandler, he will retire with plenty of wins and decent stats, but will likely be forgotten.
With the 20th-best QBR through seven weeks, Garropolo's is still better than Burrow's and Wilson's.
3. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 46.1 QBR
This comes as quite a shock. The bloated and festering corpse of the quarterback that used to be Russell Wilson has a better QBR than Watson. It is insane! I know, right? The guy Broncos Country no longer rides for saddles in with a pathetic 46.1 on the season. The Denver Broncos are going nowhere fast, and we have to wonder what they are going to do with the worst contract in football.
With a dreadful 2-5 record, the Broncos are tied for the worst record in the AFC with the ... New England Patriots. Color me shocked! Peyton Manning's former team and Tom Brady's former team are the dreck of the conference they used to dominate. Wilson was a lock to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer from his days with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Wilson is slightly better than one Drew Lock.
Wilson's QBR is 21st in the league, which is still better than Burrow's, Watson's and Daniel Jones'.