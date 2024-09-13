8 NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants should be watching in LSU-South Carolina game
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are not good. Week 1 showed that the team that went 6-11 last year still has glaring needs on both sides of the ball.
Saturday's college football Week 3 slate offers general manager Joe Schoen's scouts multiple opportunities to search out new starting-caliber and depth pieces — particularly an all-SEC clash between No. 16 LSU and South Carolina will offer a solid pool of NFL-ready talent. Here are four players from each team New York should monitor.
LSU prospects the Giants should be watching
Will Campbell, junior OT: The 6-foot-6, 323-pound behemoth is the No. 10 overall best available player in the 2025 NFL Draft according to ESPN. New York improved its offensive line during the offseason but it can always use more bodies, especially one as big as Campbell's. The 20-year-old would be a Week 1 starter but New York might have to trade back into the first round to get him if it finishes with a Top 3 pick.
Emery Jones Jr., junior OT: Another option for New York on the offensive line in the (unlikely) case it ends up with a mid-first-round selection. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Jones would also be a Week 1 starter with potentially a little more versatility. He could be a fix to the Andrew Thomas problem New York has struggled to solve.
Garrett Nussmeier, junior QB: New York would be smart to do its due diligence with Nussmeier. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he could be a cost-friendly option to replace the oft-struggling Daniel Jones. If New York wants to spend its first-round selection bolstering the offensive line with someone like Campbell or Jones, why not then explore their teammate in the second round where Nussmeier would likely fall to.
Zy Alexander, senior CB: The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Alexander should be watched closely on Saturday. New York is extremely thin in the secondary, even having to resort to re-signing Adoree' Jackson just days before the season began. Alexander hasn't had a lot to do in the first two games for LSU but the season's first SEC matchup should provide enough of a sample size for scouts to key in on.
South Carolina prospects the Giants should be watching
Raheim Sanders, senior RB: Everyone knows the Giants downgraded at running back after letting Saquon Barkley leave in free agency. Despite signing ex-Houston Texans back Devin Singletary to a three-year deal, the rest of the backfield depth is lacking. Tyrone Tracy and Eric Gray will hardly see any snaps barring injuries so Schoen should be evaluating every running back in this stacked class. Sanders, at 6-foot, 230 pounds, could be a cost-friendly depth rusher who has tallied over 2,300 career yards (142 yards and two touchdowns this season).
Nick Emmanwori, junior DB: This 6-foot-3 inch safety should definitely be on New York's radar on Saturday. If Emmanwori can make things difficult for LSU's receivers on deep balls, he would certainly be a mid-round possibility for New York which needs all the help it can get on secondary depth. Rookie safety Tyler Nubin will need time to grow into his role and Emmanwori could be complimentary at the interchangeable position. Lest we forget, South Carolina produced Xavier McKinney at the safety position too.
T.J. Sanders, junior DT: New York's defensive front is scary on paper but the depth is just as thin as the secondary. Sanders should be given consideration for his size at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds alone. The key to maintaining such a scary starting defensive line is rest and Sanders could be a mid to late-round selection that offers players like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence valuable snaps to catch their breath.
Tonka Hemingway, senior DT: Similar to Sanders, Hemingway has the size and capabilities to be a depth piece on the defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 288 pounds, Hemingway can be brought in on downs where starters need a rest or size is prioritized to stuff the run or on goal-to-go situations. You won't see either high on draft boards but there certainly is value down in Columbia, SC.