8 Texas Longhorns stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
The Texas Longhorns had their season end in heartbreak in the Sugar Bowl with a loss to the Washington Huskies, 37-31.
Texas trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter but they fought back with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. However, Quinn Ewers' last-second pass attempt fell incomplete and the Huskies came away victorious.
Now Steve Sarkisian and company need to regroup and look to reload for 2024. Which players need replacing?
Running back Jonathon Brooks
Jonathan Brooks led Texas with 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ACL tear against TCU. He was almost certain to leave for the NFL but the injury and the lengthy recovery it requires complicates his draft decision.
Let's assume the redshirt sophomore decides to take the risk and puts his name in the draft pool. Who would Texas turn to in 2024?
Well, the injury has essentially answered that question. CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue stepped up in Brook's absence, each logging a 100-yard game in the final games of Texas' season.
Basically, Texas is in great shape at running back whether Brooks returns or he doesn't.
Center Jake Majors
Jake Majors is another player who could conceivably come back in 2024 but Texas has to be prepared to lose him to the NFL Draft. Majors was honored on Senior Day but he has another year of eligibility if he wishes to use it.
An injury to Majors forced Connor Robertson into action ahead of schedule but guard Cole Hutson was technically the backup at center in 2024. Those two should compete for the starting gig if Majors vacates it.