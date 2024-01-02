8 Texas Longhorns stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
Wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington
The Longhorns look likely to lose their top three wide receivers with Xavier Worthy likely to enter the NFL Draft, Adonai Mitchell also in line to go pro and Jordan Whittington graduating.
That means Quinn Ewers, if he decides to come back, is going to have to find some new go-to targets in 2024.
Freshman wide receiver Johntay Cook II popped up with eight catches for 136 yards but opportunities were few and far between for the rest of the receiving corps.
So it's a good thing Texas landed five-star receiver Ryan Wingo in the 2024 recruiting class. Wingo should see immediate playing time on special teams and offense.
The Longhorns also dipped into the transfer portal to pick up Matthew Golden from Houston. The former four-star had 38 catches for 404 with six touchdowns in 2023 despite battling injuries.
And don't forget former Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor who could return for 2024 with hopes of finally getting back fully from the injury that ended his 2022 season before it began and seems to have been limiting him in 2023.