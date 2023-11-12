9 Jimbo Fisher replacements that would get Texas A&M back to winning, fast
Jimbo Fisher is out as the head coach of Texas A&M football. Who can the Aggies get to replace him and actually win football games?
8. Kliff Kingsbury is probably a bad idea for Texas A&M, but he'll get a look
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported an immediate list of possible candidates that could replace Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in that group, though, was former Texas Tech and Arizona Cardinals head coach, current offensive analyst at USC, Kliff Kingsbury.
Full disclosure, I'm not a Kingsbury believer. You have to believe that head coaches will show you who they are with their body of work. So in that, Kingsbury had a 35-40 overall record with the Red Raiders and a 19-35 record in Big 12 play over his six years at the helm of the program. Then, over four seasons with the Cardinals, he went 28-37-1, finishing with a winning season just once, which was also the only year he made the playoffs.
With that said, Kingsbury has familiarity with Texas as a recruiter and has been a high-end QB developer. Perhaps to address a position that's plagued the Aggies under Fisher's tenure, the program might take a harder look at Kingsbury than I would.
7. Curt Cignetti could get Texas A&M the right West Virginia man
Very much an off-the-board option, but current James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti has done a phenomenal job with the Dukes program after taking over before the start of the 2019 season. And he's also a coach with more experience then you might think.
Before beginning his head coaching tenure at IUP in 2011, Cignetti, a former West Virginia quarterback, spent time with Temple, Pitt, NC State and Alabama as an assistant. He then moved to IUP before two years at Elon and then taking the JMU job. Since arriving in Harrisonburg, he's not only accrued a silly-good 51-8 overall record, but the Dukes have also gone 18-3 sinc ejumping to FBS from FCS.
There would be some inherent risk in hiring Cignetti given his lack of experience at the SEC or even Power 5 level. However, is track record is unassailable and that might be enough to warrant consideration.