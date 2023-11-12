9 Jimbo Fisher replacements that would get Texas A&M back to winning, fast
Jimbo Fisher is out as the head coach of Texas A&M football. Who can the Aggies get to replace him and actually win football games?
6. Chris Klieman keeps winning and could win more with A&M's resources
One could make the argument that few head coaches in college football, particularly at the Power 5 level, consistently do more with less than Chris Klieman at Kansas State. In fact, you could almost say that he's the evolved version of what Cignetti could possibly be.
Klieman rose to coaching notoriety as the head man for FCS dynasty North Dakota State. Over just five seasons with the Bison, he led the program to an absurd 69-6 record and four FCS National Championships. He replaced the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State and has continued that legacy in Manhattan, going 37-23 to this point in his tenure, but winning the Big 12 last year and contending again in 2023.
Though it's not outlandish to think that Klieman simply wouldn't leave K-State, Texas A&M has to ask. Klieman has long done a masterful job of maximizing talent and formulating ways to win. With the resources available with the Aggies, that could be a dangerous combination.
5. Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Texas A&M?
Another name that was linked to Texas A&M as a Jimbo replacement in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's news was current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. And before you laugh that one off, there's actually a lot of merit to the possibilty.
Fisher was supposed to be an offensive mind to elevate the Aggies, but Kiffin might actually be more what the program was looking for. Whether at Alabama as offensive coordinator, FAU as head coach or now with the Rebels, we've consistently seen Kiffin scheme up offensive attacks that, in the simplest terms, elevate good players to be great and average players to look good.
For the past few years, we've seen the opposite taking place in College Station, with 5-star and 4-star talents performing like 3-stars. Giving Kiffin these types of resources to institute his system, work the transfer portal, and make the most might be the thing that both the head coach himself and Texas A&M need to each get over the remaining hurdles hindering their legacies.