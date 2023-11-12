9 Jimbo Fisher replacements that would get Texas A&M back to winning, fast
Jimbo Fisher is out as the head coach of Texas A&M football. Who can the Aggies get to replace him and actually win football games?
4. Jeff Traylor may actually be Texas A&M's best Jiimbo replacement
Undoubtedly the most underrated possible candidate to replace Jimbo Fisher might be Jeff Traylor, the current head coach at UTSA. Despite that, he might actually be one of the legitimate best choices to be the next head coach at Texas A&M.
Traylor is a Texas native who got his coaching start in the lucrative high school ranks before breaking into the college ranks as an assistant with Texas. He then spent time on staffs at SMU and Arkansas as an assistant before taking the UTSA job in 2020. Since then, all he's done is go 35-14 and win Conference USA twice, which isn't too bad.
To keep the recruiting boom going at A&M, few coaches are better suited than Traylor. He's immensely respected in high school coaching circles in the state of Texas and he's proven an eye for talent with the Roadrunners. Given his state ties, all of that would seem to fit quite well with the Aggies.
3. Texas A&M fans will want Urban Meyer to save the Aggies
Let's get this out of the way: Urban Meyer has been adamant essentially since his dismissal from the Jacksonville Jaguars that he has no desire to return to coaching. But if Texas A&M hands him a blank check, you have to wonder if that Big Noon Kickoff desk would look quite as appealing as it does right now.
You can't argue with the success of Meyer at the college level. He has an overall record of 187-32 in his career, including going 65-15 at Florida and 83-9 at Ohio State, winning three national championships over that time from 2005-18 as well. He's an ace recruiter that could keep that rolling in College Station, and he would basically be able to handpick anyone he wanted for his staff.
The big hangup for Meyer would, again, be if he wants to get back into coaching. I have no way of knowing that. But at the bare minimum, Texas A&M should make him say no, because Meyer has proven that he can win anywhere he goes.