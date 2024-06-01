A Bears-Patriots trade that gets Montez Sweat a running mate
By John Buhler
The Chicago Bears may have overhauled their offense in April's draft, but they aren't going anywhere if they don't do a better job of getting after the opposing quarterback. Chicago is a franchise built on defensive excellence. Even in down years, the Bears seem to do a great job of that in most regards. However, Chicago really needs to get edge rusher extraordinaire Montez Sweat a new running mate.
One such player that Matt Holder of Bleacher Report put out there late last week was Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots. Given that he is in the final year of a deal with the Patriots, he could be expendable ahead of New England's next rebuilding season. Since the Bears have a need for an edge rusher and play in the opposite conference, I am sure they can strike a deal with the Patriots for him.
Here is a rough outline of a potential trade package that could get Judon to Chicago this summer.
Although the APY doesn't quite work out, as the Patriots are getting nearly $400,000 more in assets than what they are giving up to the Bears, the genesis of this trade could work. Giving the Patriots a second-round pick that used to belong to the Carolina Panthers could be the asset worthy of moving off an expiring player's contract. It is because Carolina may be terrible, while Chicago can compete.
Let's discuss if there is enough steam to potentially bring this blockbuster trade to life this offseason.
How Chicago Bears trade for New England Patriots star Matthew Judon
Right now, the Bears have arguably a double-digit-win ceiling this season. I suspect that they will be one of the three wild card teams coming out of the NFC. The only problem with that is they might be playing in one of the tougher divisions in-conference. There are no easy outs in the NFC North, which could prove problematic for the Bears come January. As for New England, it is all about adding talent.
Yes, Judon is a talented player, but he is the type of defensive star that can help a rebuilding team like New England recoup a ton of assets on the trade market. Again, what you have to remember is that he is playing on an expiring contract. Judon could walk away for nothing next March. So with that in mind, I feel the Patriots need to either re-sign him or see what could be out there in the trade market.
Overall, I think a deal between these two teams could work because of the trade capital the Bears have at their disposal from previous trades. Of course, the Patriots will need to get out ahead of this because other playoff-caliber teams like the Bears could want Judon, too. Frankly, the Bears are the right trade partner for New England, but Chicago is almost certainly going to have to pay a premium.
This really comes down to if Chicago wants to lose $400,000 before extending Judon at some point.