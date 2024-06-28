A Braves-Cubs trade that fills outfield void with a former MVP
By John Buhler
It was around this time three years ago that the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the Chicago Cubs for an outfielder. That was for Joc Pederson, who played an integral part in Atlanta winning its first World Series championship in 26 years. Pederson may have only been a rental for the Braves, but Atlanta would not have raised a championship banner without him. What if Chicago is a seller again?
Jon Heyman of The New York Post hinted that rival team feel the Cubs will once again be sellers at the trade deadline. They were my pick to win the NL Central this year, but have been a great disappointment under new skipper Craig Counsell. One such player that I know would be a perfect fit for the Braves would be former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who can play some outfield and first base.
Here is what a trade could look like between the Braves and Cubs to get Bellinger to come to Atlanta.
Since Bellinger is on an expiring contract, I think a top-three prospect and another top-10 prospect in Atlanta's system should suffice. I settled with Atlanta's top prospect in AJ Smith-Shawver because I think the Braves have seen enough out of him to merit him being dealt, whereas Hurston Waldrep is still too green and Spencer Schwellenbach has shown flashes of greatness in his first few MLB starts.
I added outfield rookie ball prospect Luis Guanipa to help even out the deal a bit. It might be enough.
Here is why the Braves should look long and hard at adding a guy like Bellinger to their team this year.
How Atlanta Braves would trade for Chicago Cubs OF/1B Cody Bellinger
For many legions of Braves Country, Bellinger illicits a certain reaction. We not-so-fondly remember him from being a pain in Atlanta's side in previous postseasons. While he has not been an MVP-caliber player in the last few years, he has played much better baseball since leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Cubs last offseason. His power and defensive versatility makes him highly coveted.
By trading for Bellinger, you can safely kick Adam Duvall to the curb. Atlanta's new starting outfield down the stretch would be Bellinger, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic. Harris has dealt with injuries the last two years, but has been an excellent player when healthy. Kelenic has played very well at times for the Braves this year in his first season since being traded over from the Seattle Mariners.
Another key component is that Bellinger could man some first base. Not to say that Brian Snitker would ever sit Matt Olson, but it does take some pressure of the workload he and third baseman Austin Riley have to endure at the hot corners. Last and most certainly not least, Bellinger has a ton of postgame experience. He is a clutch performer in those settings. Atlanta needs that desperately.
I want Atlanta to trade for someone who changes the temperature of the room like a Bellinger can.